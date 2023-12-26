Freekbass to Perform Live at Dunedin Brewery in Florida

Freekbass, the talented musician and TikTok star, is set to make a special appearance at Dunedin Brewery in Dunedin, FL on January 5th. Known for his incredible bass-playing skills and captivating live performances, Freekbass is sure to delight his fans with an unforgettable show.

Having garnered a massive following on TikTok, Freekbass has become a top creator on the platform. His unique style and engaging content have won him recognition and praise from fans all over the world. Recently, Freekbass was announced as a Top 24 creator in the highly competitive TikTok LIVE Fest, an event that celebrates and honors the top talents on the platform.

The TikTok LIVE Fest is a global phenomenon that spans across 50+ countries and regions, and Freekbass emerged as one of the winners after a rigorous competition. Thousands of streamers initially vied for the top spots, but Freekbass’s incredible talent and dedicated fanbase earned him a place in the final Top 30. As a result, Freekbass will be representing Cincinnati at the prestigious Awards Ceremony held in Los Angeles in January 2024.

In addition to the recognition and accolades, all Top 30 winners, including Freekbass, will receive travel expenses, hotel accommodations, and airfare to attend the TikTok LIVE Fest Awards Ceremony. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity that drives TikTok’s global community of content creators.

But before the grand ceremony, fans can catch Freekbass live in action at the Dunedin Brewery in Dunedin, FL. Joined fellow musicians Marcinek and Jason Hahn (STI), Freekbass’s performance is expected to be a night filled with exceptional music and electrifying energy. Tickets for the show are available now, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots for this not-to-be-missed event.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the phenomenal talent of Freekbass as he takes the stage at Dunedin Brewery on January 5th. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music that will leave you wanting more.