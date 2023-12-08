Manatees Find New Home at ZooTampa After Controversy Surrounding Living Conditions

In a heartwarming turn of events, two Florida manatees, affectionately named Romeo and Juliet, have been relocated from the Miami Seaquarium to ZooTampa following concerns about their living conditions. The manatees, who have resided at the Miami aquarium since the 1950s, predate the laws established in the 1970s to protect them. However, recent inspections the U.S. Department of Agriculture discovered issues such as manatee isolation and lack of shade at the facility, which prompted animal advocacy groups to call for their release.

On Tuesday, a caravan of wildlife officials escorted Romeo and Juliet across the state to their new home at ZooTampa. The journey, which took approximately 4½ hours, was carefully planned to ensure the safety and well-being of the manatees, especially considering their advanced age. Upon arrival, zoo staff greeted the manatees with excitement and ensured a smooth transition into their new environment.

Moving such large and heavy animals required specialized equipment and expertise, and ZooTampa was well-prepared for the task. Over the next 24 hours, both manatees will undergo a thorough health assessment, including blood samples and, if necessary, pain medication. The relocation of Romeo and Juliet was part of a broader operation involving state and federal wildlife officials and private care facilities across Florida. A third manatee, named Clarity, was also moved to SeaWorld in Orlando on the same day.

The public pressure and online campaigns advocating for the release of Romeo and Juliet undoubtedly played a role in their relocation. An advocacy group, UrgentSeas, posted a drone video showing Romeo alone in a small pool, attracting millions of views and raising awareness of their situation. Phil Demers, co-founder of UrgentSeas, expressed joy at the news of the manatees’ relocation and credited the public pressure for bringing about this positive outcome.

Now that Romeo and Juliet have found a new home, they have the opportunity to serve as symbols of resilience and potentially become companions for other rescued manatees in rehabilitation. With proper care and support, these beloved manatees, who have already defied the odds living for more than six decades, may live many more years and inspire generations to come.