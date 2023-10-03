Ad-Supported Streaming Platforms Set to Generate $17 Billion in Revenue 2029

A recent report Digital TV Research reveals that the revenue generated from free ad-supported streaming platforms is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down. The report predicts that global revenue related to free ad-based streams of films and shows will reach a staggering $17 billion 2029, doubling the $8 billion expected for this year.

This increase in revenue can be attributed to the growing popularity of ad-supported streaming platforms, which offer free access to content in exchange for advertisements. As subscription services like Disney+ and Max continue to increase their prices, more budget-conscious viewers are turning to these free options for their entertainment needs.

The report also highlights the shift in the streaming landscape, where exclusive subscription services are no longer the only dominant players. Instead, platforms like Pluto TV, Roku Channel, and Samsung TV Plus are gaining traction. By 2029, these platforms are expected to account for nearly half of the global revenue generated ad-supported streaming.

The United States is projected to be the leading contributor to this revenue, accounting for 38% of the total in 2029. However, its share is expected to decrease from 56% this year, indicating wider growth overseas. The United Kingdom and Canada are also expected to generate significant revenue from ad-supported streaming, with these three countries making up nearly half of the global total.

As cord cutting becomes more prevalent, households are actively seeking ways to save money while still having access to their favorite content. Cord Cutters News conducted a poll that revealed consumers are scaling back on the number of streaming services they subscribe to, even among cord cutters. This trend reflects a desire to reduce entertainment expenses and consolidate services.

Overall, the growth of ad-supported streaming platforms signifies the changing landscape of the streaming industry. With increasing options and affordability, viewers now have more choices for accessing their favorite films and shows without breaking the bank.

