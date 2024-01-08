New Social Media Workshops Offered for Business Growth

Summary: In an effort to help local businesses in Hull and the East Riding elevate their social media presence, a series of free workshops will begin this month. Developed Invest Hull – Supporting Business Growth and in partnership with Invest East Yorkshire, the workshops aim to support businesses in promoting themselves effectively on social media platforms. With topics ranging from LinkedIn for Beginners to video marketing, TikTok, and paid advertising on social media, these workshops provide a valuable opportunity for businesses to discover and utilize the power of social media to their advantage. The workshops are made possible through the support of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), allowing local businesses to participate in this program at no cost to them.

Aiming to empower local businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age, a series of dynamic social media workshops is set to launch in Hull and the East Riding. With a focus on leveraging social media platforms to enhance business promotion, this program offers a comprehensive range of sessions catering to various aspects of social media marketing.

Gone are the days when social media was merely a form of entertainment; it has now become an essential tool for businesses to connect with their target audiences and drive growth. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to equip local businesses with the invaluable skills to navigate the ever-changing social media landscape successfully.

Led industry experts from Electrify, the workshops cover a diverse range of topics that address the specific needs of businesses today. From learning the basics of LinkedIn and harnessing the power of video marketing to exploring the viral phenomenon of TikTok and paid advertising strategies, participants will gain insights and practical techniques that can be implemented immediately.

Thanks to the generous support of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), these workshops are accessible to businesses free of charge. By eliminating financial barriers, local businesses can seize this opportunity to tap into the limitless potential of social media marketing.

Both online webinars and in-person workshops will be available, offering flexibility and convenience to participants. Secure your spot now and take the first step towards unlocking the vast opportunities that social media can offer your business. Don’t miss out on this unique chance to propel your brand to new heights in the digital realm.

