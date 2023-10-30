Finding Peace and Justice in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Hundreds of people gathered in a peaceful rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Sunday to voice their support for peace and justice in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The rally, organized Jewish Voice for Peace, the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester, and Justice for All, aimed to raise awareness about the death and destruction in the Gaza Strip caused the war between Hamas and Israel.

Participants held signs and waved the Palestinian flag, calling for an end to the violence and the achievement of dignity and humanity for Palestinians. The speakers denounced the high death toll on both sides and emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire. They also called for a halt to U.S. tax dollars being used to support Israel’s war efforts.

One speaker, Asima Silva from Justice for All, expressed the sentiment shared many at the rally, stating, “There will be no peace until Palestine is free. Palestinians live in constant fear.” The speakers stressed that their platform was not anti-Semitic but rooted in the pursuit of justice and human rights for Palestinians.

Among the attendees were Worcester City Councilors Etel Haxhiaj and Thu Nguyen, who spoke at the rally. Haxhiaj called for increased humanitarian aid to the region and rejected Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. Nguyen condemned the violence perpetrated the Israeli government and criticized the use of U.S. tax dollars to support it.

However, the participation of the councilors drew criticism from Steven Schimmel, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts. Schimmel described the speeches as aggressive, hostile, and frightening, expressing his discomfort with the councilors’ involvement.

Amidst the differing perspectives, one significant message rang clear: peace will not be achieved unless Palestinians are granted the full spectrum of humanity. Muhammad Xhemali of the Worcester Islamic Center emphasized that addressing this issue is crucial for any proposed solution to be successful.

The rally-goers echoed this sentiment, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of innocent lives. They argued that the resources currently used for war should be redirected toward addressing the pressing issues in the United States, such as healthcare and education.

As the rally concluded, attendees were encouraged to sign a petition urging Massachusetts’ congressional delegation to support a bill for an immediate ceasefire and to work towards a long-term peace ending the occupation and siege on Gaza.

With the voices of the rally participants and others around the world calling for peace, there is hope that a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be achieved. It will require global support and a commitment to recognizing the humanity and rights of all those affected the conflict.

