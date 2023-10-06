Long Beach Offers Free Flu Vaccinations to Residents

Long Beach has announced that it will provide free flu vaccinations to all residents at city-run sites and clinics throughout the month of October. This initiative aims to help prevent the spread of the flu virus, which typically peaks during the fall and winter months. In addition to the flu, other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and RSV also tend to spread more easily during colder months.

The Department of Health and Human Services in Long Beach is encouraging all residents to stay up-to-date on their vaccines, including the flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Anissa Davis, the City Health Officer, emphasizes the importance of taking the flu seriously, as it can cause severe illness and even death.

The Food and Drug Administration has recently approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which is also available at Long Beach clinics. Additionally, the FDA has approved the first-ever vaccine for RSV for adults aged 60 and above.

Free flu shots will be available at various city-run sites and clinics throughout October. A large-scale walk-up clinic will also be held later this month at the health department’s headquarters on Grand Ave. This clinic will offer both walk-up and drive-up options for vaccination.

The Long Beach Health Department recommends that all individuals aged six months and older receive the flu vaccine every year, especially those with underlying health conditions that may increase their risk of complications. With the presence of COVID-19, it is especially crucial for everyone to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines this year.

For more information on vaccine availability, residents can visit longbeach.gov/flu.

