Douglas County Offers Free Electronic Waste Collection Event

Douglas County residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of their unwanted electronics for free. ERI, a leading electronics recycling company, is hosting a one-day collection event at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds to help residents get rid of old consumer electronics.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can bring their computers and peripherals, televisions and peripherals, and mobile devices to the fairgrounds. Participants won’t even need to leave their cars as the event team will handle the heavy lifting.

ERI ensures that all electronic waste collected during the event is recycled, which helps to protect the environment. Additionally, the company takes measures to destroy any personal data stored on the devices.

This free e-waste collection event is an excellent opportunity for Douglas County residents to responsibly dispose of their old electronics while ensuring that their personal information remains secure. Taking part in recycling initiatives like these helps to minimize the environmental impact of electronic waste and promotes sustainability.

