MLB Rumors: Joc Pederson Sparks Excitement with Cryptic Instagram Post

In the midst of a slow MLB offseason, social media posts from players are becoming a major source of attention for fans desperate for any hint of news. Most recently, Joc Pederson’s Instagram post has set off a wave of speculation and rumors.

Pederson, an outfielder who is currently a free agent, shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself and the Phillie Phanatic, the beloved mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies. The caption, “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia,” immediately caught the eye of fans, who quickly jumped to the conclusion that Pederson’s post was a hint at a signing with the Phillies.

Adding to the frenzy, Pederson’s post included a reference to Calum Scott’s “Dancing On My Own,” a song that the Phillies adopted as their playoff anthem in 2022 and 2023. This further fueled speculation that Pederson’s post was a subtle announcement of his new team.

However, beat reporters covering the Phillies were quick to debunk the rumors. Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that a Phillies source had confirmed that there had been no signing of Joc Pederson.

As the MLB’s free agency period unfolds slowly, fans are eager to hear any significant news from players or teams. With the Winter Meetings underway, traditionally a catalyst for offseason movement, this year’s event has been relatively quiet.

Despite the dismissal of rumors surrounding Pederson’s Instagram post, fans and even MLB Network enthusiasts wasted no time in spreading the image and their own wild speculations on social media. Some Phillies fans even began predicting how Pederson would fit into the team’s lineup.

Ultimately, Joc Pederson’s cryptic Instagram post failed to deliver the signing announcement that fans had hoped for. As the offseason continues, baseball enthusiasts will have to wait and see where Pederson will play next season and beyond.