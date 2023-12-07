New York State Offers Deadline to Sign Up for Free Homeowner Checks

According to recent reports, eligible homeowners in New York State have until the end of 2023 to sign up for a free check. The State Department of Taxation has issued a reminder that homeowners who meet the eligibility criteria and have not yet received a STAR (School Tax Relief) check should ensure they are signed up. To receive the check, homeowners need to register before December 31, 2023, using their last year’s New York tax return.

The STAR program offers two types of checks, the Basic STAR and Enhanced STAR checks. The Basic STAR exemption is available to homeowners with incomes below $250,000, regardless of age. On the other hand, the Enhanced STAR exemption provides additional benefits to seniors who meet specific income and eligibility requirements. To be eligible for the Enhanced STAR check, homeowners must be 65 or older the end of 2023 and must own and reside in their primary residence.

For joint property ownership, only one spouse or sibling needs to be at least 65 years old the deadline. The income limit for Enhanced STAR eligibility is $93,200 or less, which includes the combined incomes of all owners and any owner’s spouse residing at the property. Homeowners can refer to their 2021 state or federal income tax return to determine their income eligibility.

To ensure timely receipt of the STAR check, homeowners can register online or phone through the New York State Department of Taxation. Once registered and approved, checks are typically issued within 30 days. The average amount for Basic STAR rebate checks is $778, while Enhanced STAR checks average $1,407 across the state.

For those who already receive STAR benefits deducted from their tax bill, there is no need to sign up separately. However, if homeowners have any questions or require additional information, they can visit the New York State website or contact their local town authorities.

In conclusion, eligible homeowners in New York State who have not received a STAR check yet have a limited time to sign up before the deadline. Registering before December 31, 2023, ensures homeowners receive their free check within approximately 30 days, providing valuable financial assistance.