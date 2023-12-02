Abrupt Storm Disrupts Sydney Music Festival and Soccer Match

A powerful storm hit Sydney overnight, causing chaos and forcing residents to seek shelter. In an unexpected turn of events, a major music festival was abruptly canceled, and an A-League soccer match had to be paused due to the extreme weather conditions.

The storm brought heavy rainfall, lightning, damaging winds, and large hailstones, delivering half of December’s average rainfall in just 20 minutes. This sudden deluge led to several shopping centers experiencing leaking roofs and other storm-related damages. The wild weather also extended beyond Sydney, affecting parts of regional New South Wales and even reaching into regional Victoria.

One of the most significant disruptions occurred at the Good Things Festival, where thousands of attendees were instructed to evacuate Centennial Park after organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the event. Even major international act Fall Out Boy had to cut their set short as the stage was cleared. The evacuation process was challenging, with a massive crowd attempting to leave the venue simultaneously through small entrances, causing chaos and frustration.

Social media channels were overwhelmed festival-goers expressing their disappointment and dissatisfaction with the way the weather emergency was handled. People criticized the lack of preparedness and suggested that organizers should have had better contingency plans in place.

Similarly impacted the storm, a soccer match between Sydney FC and Perth Glory had to be temporarily halted due to lightning strikes occurring within a 10-kilometer radius of the stadium. The delay lasted nearly two hours, disrupting the flow of the game. However, the match eventually resumed, with Sydney FC ultimately securing a 3-2 victory.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning prior to the storm, and meteorologist Sarah Scully explained that the rainfall during the storm was twice the monthly average for December in just 20 minutes. The intense weather event left a significant footprint, with recorded rainfall of approximately 20mm in Sydney and 14mm in the Bankstown area.

While further storms are anticipated for later today, both event organizers and authorities will be on high alert, putting additional measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

