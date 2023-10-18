Police Warn of Online Gift Card Scams

Windsor police are warning the public about online gift card scams after two victims reported losing money. In both cases, the victims fell prey to fraudsters posing as friends or relatives on social media.

In one incident, the victim received a message from a fake Facebook account posing as a close relative. The scammer then instructed the victim to add and trust another profile on the site. The victim complied and was then told to purchase gift cards and share personal information such as their address and banking details.

In the second incident, the victim received an email from someone pretending to be a friend, asking for help in the form of gift cards. The victim purchased the gift cards and sent pictures of the scratched bar codes on the back of the cards.

The fraudulent email was found to be very similar to the victim’s friend’s email address, with only a minor difference in just one letter.

Windsor police are urging the public to remain vigilant when using online platforms. They recommend enabling two-factor authentication, being cautious about adding unknown individuals on social media, and carefully examining email addresses from unknown senders.

As of now, no suspects have been charged in connection with these scams. However, police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Financial Crimes Unit.

Online scams, such as these gift card scams, pose a significant threat to individuals’ financial security and personal information. It is crucial to stay informed and cautious while using online platforms and be wary of any suspicious requests for personal or financial information.

