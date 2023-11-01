Fraudster Exploits WhatsApp Profile Hijacking to Scam Victims

In a disheartening turn of events, a notorious fraudster has managed to hack into the WhatsApp profile of a US-based Nigerian individual and exploit it to defraud unsuspecting contacts. The victim, whose identity remains anonymous, had established connections with fellow US-based Nigerians through a common platform. Little did she know that this virtual camaraderie would become the conduit for a malicious hacker.

The fraudster initially gained access to the victim’s WhatsApp profile including her in a WhatsApp group created for funeral arrangements within their circle. Seizing the opportunity, the hacker then contacted the victim, convincingly masquerading as a family member of the bereaved family, Chief Ike Godwin. To gain the victim’s trust, the fraudster even disclosed personal information, including the names of her colleague’s family members.

Once the fraudster had successfully duped the victim, he manipulated her into forwarding any verification codes sent to her phone. With these codes in hand, the hacker swiftly infiltrated the victim’s WhatsApp account and initiated his fraudulent activities. The hacker sent requests to all the victim’s contacts, imploring them to send money to designated bank accounts, primarily UBA and First Bank.

To further add credibility to his sham, the fraudster assured the contacts that their funds would be reimbursed promptly. Some victims were contacted multiple times, with requests for significant amounts of money to be transferred to the aforementioned accounts. Out of fear and concern for their friend, a number of contacts fell victim to the scam.

The situation quickly unraveled when the victim’s relative discovered the deceit and promptly reported it to UBA. While some accounts were flagged and action was promised, the fraudster managed to manipulate the situation repeatedly, regaining control of the WhatsApp profile whenever it seemed he might be exposed. This ongoing ordeal has left the victim in a state of great distress, as she can now only communicate via her Facebook profile.

It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and cautious in the digital realm, where scammers are constantly seeking new ways to exploit unsuspecting victims. By being aware of the tactics and staying educated on cybersecurity measures, we can collectively work towards protecting ourselves and our loved ones from falling prey to such unfortunate crimes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is profile hijacking?

Profile hijacking refers to an act where an unauthorized individual gains access to and takes control of someone else’s social media or messaging platform account.

How can I protect myself from profile hijacking?

To protect yourself from profile hijacking, it is essential to employ strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. Be cautious when clicking on suspicious links and regularly update your security software.

What should I do if my account gets hacked?

If your account is hacked, immediately change your password and enable any security features provided the platform. Report the breach to the platform’s support team and inform your contacts about the incident to prevent further scams or misinformation.