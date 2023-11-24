Fraudster Impersonates J&K DGP on WhatsApp

In a disturbing incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a warning regarding a fake WhatsApp profile of the Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain. The fraudster behind this impersonation has used the number +998914128090 and even uploaded a photo of the DGP to the profile picture.

This act of deception has raised concerns among the authorities, prompting them to take legal action against the fraudster. The police spokesman emphasized the malicious intentions behind creating this fake profile and strongly advised against any form of communication with the imposter.

To ensure the safety of the public, the police have urged individuals not to reply or respond to any messages received from this profile. Furthermore, anyone who has engaged in transactions with this account, resulting in financial loss or other negative consequences, is encouraged to report the incident immediately to the nearest police station or the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar or Jammu.

Instances of online fraud and impersonation are on the rise, and it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and cautious when interacting on digital platforms. Criminals often exploit unsuspecting individuals through various forms of deception, and it is essential to report such incidents promptly to prevent further damage.

In this particular case, the authorities are already taking necessary actions to address the situation and apprehend the fraudster responsible. By raising awareness about this incident, the police hope to prevent others from falling victim to the impersonator’s malicious activities.

Remember, when dealing with online communication platforms, it is always wise to verify the authenticity of profiles and exercise caution when sharing personal information or engaging in financial transactions. Stay safe online and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What should I do if I receive a message from the fake DGP profile?

It is highly recommended not to reply or respond to any messages from the fake DGP profile. Report the incident immediately to the nearest police station or the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar or Jammu.

2. I have engaged in transactions with the fake DGP profile and incurred financial loss. What should I do?

If you have suffered a financial loss or any other negative consequences as a result of interacting with the fake DGP profile, report the incident immediately to the authorities. Contact the nearest police station or the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar or Jammu to provide them with the necessary information.

3. How can I protect myself from online fraud and impersonation?

To protect yourself from online fraud and impersonation, it is important to remain vigilant and cautious when interacting on digital platforms. Always verify the authenticity of profiles before engaging in communication or transactions. Avoid sharing personal information with unknown individuals and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.