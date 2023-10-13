Online Scam Leaves Man ₹3 Lakhs in Debt: A Cautionary Tale

A 29-year-old man named Darshit Mengle recently fell victim to an online scam that left him in debt of over ₹3 Lakhs. The scam began with a simple text message offering a part-time work-from-home job that promised to earn him money. Intrigued the offer, Darshit engaged with the sender and started liking videos and subscribing to channels as instructed. Each like and subscription was supposed to earn him ₹150.

Initially, Darshit earned a modest sum of ₹750, which fueled his interest in the side gig. However, on the third day, things took a turn when he was asked to venture into cryptocurrency. With the promise of high returns, Darshit decided to take the risk. They provided him with a website, a login, and a password, and he was added to a group where someone named Stephen guided him.

The investment requests gradually increased from ₹1,000 to ₹13,000 and beyond, ultimately resulting in a loss of over ₹3 Lakhs. Darshit’s journey into the scam unfolded with an eerie sense of inevitability, as he went along with the instructions and gave in to the perpetrators’ demands.

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder to be wary of online scams and to exercise caution before engaging in any online transactions or investments. It’s important to thoroughly research and verify the legitimacy of offers or opportunities, especially when they involve money.

Source: Pankaj Menon, India Today