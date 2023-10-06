Pick of the Week: Frasier Reboot

In the highly anticipated reboot of Frasier, fans are treated to a familiar feel as they are welcomed back into the world of Frasier Crane. Not much has changed, including the nostalgic live laughter track that may seem out of place in today’s television landscape. However, the reboot does introduce new characters to serve as narrative surrogates for Frasier’s father Martin and brother Niles. Frasier’s son Freddy, a salt-of-the-earth firefighter who is often patronized but usually right, and David, the neurotic son of Niles, bring new dynamics to the show.

The plot of the reboot centers around Frasier moving back to Boston to teach, reconnect with his old friend Alan, and strengthen his relationship with Freddy. While nostalgia may not always live up to expectations, the show improves once Kelsey Grammer takes the director’s chair. Fans of the original series will surely find comfort in the return of beloved characters and the familiar tone that made Frasier a household name.

Source: [The Guardian](source)

Lessons in Chemistry: A Stylish 1950s Series

Lessons in Chemistry takes viewers back to the stylish 1950s, where they follow the struggles of Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant woman in a world dominated dull men. Elizabeth works as a lab technician, doing menial tasks for her male colleagues while conducting her own experiments after hours. When her colleague Calvin Evans tastes her exceptional lasagne and discovers her advanced research in molecular gastronomy, Elizabeth’s journey to becoming one of the first TV chefs begins.

This series, adapted from the novel Bonnie Garmus, showcases the talents of Brie Larson as a relatable and captivating lead. With its unique blend of science and culinary arts, Lessons in Chemistry presents a compelling story of a woman determined to break barriers and pursue her passion.

Source: [The Guardian](source)

The Greatest Show Never Made: A Documentary about Reality TV Gold Rush

The Greatest Show Never Made takes viewers back to the reality TV gold rush of 2002 and tells the bizarre story of a group of individuals lured the promise of a hefty cash prize. These contenders left their jobs, homes, and partners to join forces with a broadcast entrepreneur named Nik Russian. However, things took a strange turn as no program was commissioned, and it was revealed that Russian had no TV background, but worked in Waterstones.

The contenders found themselves in a house, trying to figure out what was going on. In a twist of fate, they decided to film themselves and create their own show. The resulting documentary is both revealing and darkly comic, shedding light on the unpredictable nature of reality TV and the lengths people will go for a chance at fame and fortune.

Source: [The Guardian](source)

The Fall of the House of Usher: A Supernatural Drama

The Fall of the House of Usher takes inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s story and delves into the opioid crisis, focusing on the corrupt pharmaceutical industry. Set against the backdrop of the Usher dynasty, the owners of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, the drama unfolds as the heirs start dying mysteriously. Initially unruffled, the surviving family members soon find themselves entangled in a supernatural revenge plot.

As weak spots of the Ushers are mercilessly probed a shadowy figure from their past, the series amps up the gore and delivers a lavishly chilling experience. Netflix’s newest offering dives into the dark side of the pharmaceutical world, providing viewers with a thrilling and suspenseful tale.

Source: [The Guardian](source)

C*A*U*G*H*T: A Comedy Satire on Warfare in the Digital Age

In the muddled yet intriguing comedy C*A*U*G*H*T, a quartet of Australian soldiers infiltrate the fictional nation of Behati-Prinsloo to retrieve a sensitive file. Mistaken for Americans and captured, they find themselves in a harrowing hostage situation that goes viral. However, all is not as it seems, with the soldiers appearing too hapless to be an elite unit, leading to suspicions that something is amiss.

Produced Sean Penn, who also makes a cameo appearance, the show satirizes the mediated nature of warfare in the social media age. Through its unique blend of humor and commentary, C*A*U*G*H*T provides a fresh perspective on the complexities of modern warfare.

Source: [The Guardian](source)

Goosebumps: A Supernatural Mystery for Teens

Goosebumps, based on the popular book series RL Stine, follows a group of teenagers as they become entangled in a supernatural mystery. As new residents move into the infamous “old Biddle house,” it becomes clear that something terrible happened there in the past. Haunted the sins of their parents, the new generation of high-schoolers must navigate the haunting and unravel its secrets.

With its release on Friday the 13th, Goosebumps offers fans of supernatural mysteries a long-awaited series that combines nostalgia with fresh storytelling. Prepare to be thrilled and chilled as you uncover the dark secrets lurking within the old Biddle house.

Source: [The Guardian](source)

Shining Vale: Sharon Horgan’s Comedy Horror Returns

Shining Vale, the comedy horror series Sharon Horgan, continues with Patricia Phelps, played Courteney Cox, picking up the pieces after the events of the first season. Patricia’s house remains haunted, her marriage is struggling, and her relationship with her children is strained. Surprisingly, her career as a writer is flourishing, with her new novel taking a strikingly raunchy turn. The chaos surrounding her seems to fuel her creativity.

As Liongate’s newest addition, Shining Vale offers viewers a blend of humor and horror, exploring the complexities of domestic life and the supernatural. Get ready for a wild ride as Patricia navigates the challenges of her haunted existence.

Source: [The Guardian](source)

(Sources not included: The Guardian)