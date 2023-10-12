Kelsey Grammer Returns as Frasier in New Comedy Series

Grammy and Emmy award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer is making a comeback as the iconic character Frasier Crane in a new comedy series simply titled “Frasier.” The show is set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023.

“Frasier” follows the story of Frasier Crane, a retired psychiatrist who moves back to Boston from Seattle to reconnect with his estranged son Frederick. In this new city, Frasier embarks on a fresh start, navigating new relationships and experiences along the way.

The reboot features an ensemble cast including Nicholas Lyndhurst, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, Toks Olagundoye, and others. Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin, who were part of the original series, will make guest appearances as their respective characters Lilith Sternin and Roz Doyle.

To watch the new series, viewers can stream it on Paramount+. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, allowing fans to catch the first few episodes without charge. Afterward, viewers have the option to continue their subscription starting at $5.99 per month for the basic ad-supported plan or $11.99 per month for the ad-free plan with the addition of Showtime.

For fans of the original “Frasier” sitcom, the entire series is also available to stream on Paramount+, Hulu, and Prime Video. Additionally, the complete series is available for purchase on DVD at various retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Whether you choose to stream or own a physical copy, “Frasier” promises to deliver the same wit and charm that made the original series a beloved classic. Don’t miss the return of this iconic character and his new adventures in Boston.

