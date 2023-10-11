Fraser Industries Expands Opportunities at Shipyard

Fraser Industries, a 135-year-old shipyard located in Superior, is undergoing a transformation with plans to expand its operations and seize new opportunities. The 60-acre facility, situated around Howard’s Bay, offers ample space for growth.

Owned Infrastructure Acquisition Partners, a joint venture between Cleaves Invest of Norway and Chicago-based Foundry Mountain Infrastructure Partners since June 2021, Fraser Industries has been making efforts to turn its shipyard around.

Fraser CEO Patrick Kelly expressed optimism about the potential for growth, stating, “We basically have 15 acres of operation on a 60-acre facility, so there’s a lot of potential and lots of opportunities.” The company has specific plans set to be executed over the next three years, with each stage of growth paving the way for further opportunities.

The three-year plan will utilize a portion of the available 45 acres for expansion, indicating that there is ample room for future growth. Fraser Industries comprises Fraser Shipyards, which is the sole full-service ship repair and maintenance yard west of Soo Locks. The company also includes Lake Assault Boats, a reputable manufacturer of aluminum vessels, and Northern Engineering, which provides machining services for power transmissions, propulsion systems, and gear drives.

With the addition of Fraser Terminal, the shipyard aims to enhance its capabilities and cater to a wider range of maritime needs. This expansion presents exciting opportunities for Fraser Industries to increase its market presence and contribute to the maritime industry’s growth.

Overall, the efforts underway at Fraser Industries signal a promising future for the shipyard and the potential for economic growth in the region.

Definitions:

– Shipyard: A facility where ships are built, repaired, and maintained.

– Infrastructure Acquisition Partners: A joint venture company between Cleaves Invest and Foundry Mountain Infrastructure Partners.

– Fraser Terminal: A newly added component of Fraser Industries, aimed at expanding the company’s capabilities in the maritime industry.

