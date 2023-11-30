French Prime Minister Urges Government Officials to Switch from WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to French Alternatives

The French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, has raised concerns over the security of popular communication apps WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram. In an internal document obtained Politico and Le Point, Borne stated that these platforms are not free from security issues, making it uncertain whether conversations and shared information within them are truly safe. As a result, Borne has instructed government officials to switch to French alternatives, Olvid and Tchap.

Effective December 8th, members of the French government will only be allowed to use Olvid or Tchap for communication on government phones. Olvid, developed a startup and approved the French cybersecurity agency Anssi, offers guaranteed data protection through a decentralized directory and end-to-end encrypted messages. French Minister of Digital Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, referred to Olvid as “the safest instant messaging system in the world” in a post on X.

The second approved app, Tchap, was released the government three years ago. However, shortly after its release, a bug was discovered that allowed unauthorized access to public channels, compromising the communication between officials. The consequences of government officials continuing to use WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram on their work phones after the deadline remain unclear.

This move the French government follows its previous ban on “recreational apps” on government smartphones in March, which included popular entertainment applications such as Candy Crush, Netflix, and TikTok. The rationale behind this ban also revolved around security concerns.

FAQs

1. What are Olvid and Tchap?

Olvid and Tchap are French communication apps being promoted the French government as secure alternatives to popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram. Olvid emphasizes its data protection through a decentralized directory and end-to-end encryption, while Tchap was developed the government itself.

2. Why is the French government concerned about the security of WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram?

According to the French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, these platforms are not free from security issues, raising doubts about the safety of conversations and shared information within them. As a result, the government is encouraging officials to switch to French alternatives.

3. What happened with Tchap shortly after its release?

A bug was discovered in Tchap that allowed unauthorized access to public channels, enabling outsiders to read the communication between government officials.

4. What was the rationale behind the French government’s previous ban on “recreational apps” on government smartphones?

The ban aimed to address security concerns surrounding popular entertainment applications, as such apps were deemed potential sources of security problems.