Controversial Franklin Mayoral Candidate Pictured with Self-Proclaimed Neo-Nazi

A photo posted on the Telegram social media app has sparked controversy, showing Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson posing with a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, Sean Kauffmann. The photo appears to be a recorded conversation between the pair. Kauffmann, who is known as the head of the Tennessee Active Club, can be seen wearing a t-shirt associated with the white supremacist group, the Patriot Front.

This photo was shared on Telegram, and right-wing podcaster Patriot Punk Network commented on it, suggesting that they filmed the encounter. The content of the conversation and where it will be posted remains unclear.

This incident follows a previous occurrence where Kauffmann was one of several white supremacists who showed up at a candidates’ forum in support of Hanson’s campaign. Despite receiving criticism from her colleagues on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Hanson defended the presence of these individuals. She claimed they were there to prevent any potential misbehavior “Antifa,” a left-wing political movement.

Kauffmann has a concerning background according to the Stop Antisemitism watchdog group. They describe him as a “disturbed neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier” with a history of violence and a large collection of firearms. Despite these associations, Hanson has not responded to queries from NewsChannel 5 about her relationship with white supremacists.

Sources: NewsChannel 5, Devin Crawford/WTVF, Josh Brandon Media, Stop Antisemitism