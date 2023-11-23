Frankie Dettori: The Legendary Jockey Taking on the I’m A Celebrity Jungle

Frankie Dettori, the renowned Italian jockey, is set to take on a new challenge as he enters the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle. Known for his incredible racing career and famous dismounts, Dettori is ready to test his limits in the wild.

At the age of 52, Frankie Dettori has achieved massive success in the world of horse racing. Born in Milan, Italy, he comes from a family deeply involved in the sport. His father, Gianfranco Dettori, was a 13-time Italian Champion Jockey, while his mother, Maria, was a circus performer. Dettori began his racing journey at a young age and has had a career that spans over 35 years.

Dettori’s accomplishments on the racetrack are truly remarkable. He has been crowned the British flat racing Champion Jockey three times and has won 297 Group 1 races, including 23 British Classic Races. However, his most iconic achievement came in 1996 when he rode all seven winners on British Festival of Racing Day at Ascot Racecourse.

Aside from his racing prowess, Dettori is also known for his activism in the world of horse racing. Standing at 5 foot 4 inches tall, he has advocated for raising jockeys’ weights. He has been open about his struggles with weight management, including battling bulimia and using unhealthy methods to keep his weight down.

In 1997, Dettori married Catherine Allen, who was also a jockey. The couple has five children together, Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallulah, and Rocco. Dettori’s family is eagerly awaiting his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and are excited to see him tackle the challenges of the jungle.

As Dettori prepares to face the jungle, he acknowledges that this experience will be tougher than any horse race. However, he is embracing the adventure and looking forward to meeting new people. While winning the show is not his primary focus, he sees the journey itself as a victory.

Don’t miss Frankie Dettori’s thrilling journey in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle. Tune in to ITV 1 and ITV X at 9pm to witness his incredible spirit and determination.

FAQ

Q: Who is Frankie Dettori?

A: Frankie Dettori is a legendary Italian jockey known for his remarkable achievements in horse racing.

Q: How old is Frankie Dettori?

A: Frankie Dettori is currently 52 years old.

Q: What is Frankie Dettori’s height?

A: Frankie Dettori stands at 5 foot 4 inches tall or 1.63 m.

Q: Does Frankie Dettori have a family?

A: Yes, Frankie Dettori is married to Catherine Allen, and they have five children together.

Q: What is Frankie Dettori’s Instagram?

A: You can find Frankie Dettori on Instagram at @frankiedettori_.