New “Frankenstein” Drug Causing Concern as Teens Fall Victim

A deadly new drug dubbed the “Frankenstein” drug is alarming authorities as it grows in popularity among vulnerable teens. Nitazenes, which are reportedly 300 times stronger than heroin, are being manufactured in secret labs in China and smuggled into the UK criminals. The National Crime Agency, also known as “Britain’s FBI,” first detected the presence of nitazenes among overdose patients approximately two years ago.

Unlike traditional drugs like heroin, nitazenes are mixed with other substances, including Xanax. This lethal combination has already been linked to 49 deaths in the UK. The drug’s potency is such that it can kill individuals suppressing their ability to breathe.

The rise of nitazenes can be traced back to the Taliban’s efforts to crack down on Afghanistan’s poppy harvest, which is responsible for producing most of the world’s heroin. As the supply of heroin from Afghanistan dwindles, dealers have resorted to deceiving addicts into purchasing a lethal mix of nitazenes masked as heroin.

Law enforcement authorities recently apprehended 11 individuals and seized 150,000 nitazene tablets during a raid on a drug laboratory in North London. However, experts warn that the circulation of these dangerous drugs has been steadily increasing, especially among teenagers who can easily access nitazenes on the dark web.

Devastating stories have already emerged of young lives lost to nitazene overdoses. One such case is that of 18-year-old Will Helstrip from East Yorkshire, who tragically died after mistakenly purchasing nitazenes online, believing they were sleeping pills. His grieving mother, Ruth, emphasized the danger posed these drugs, stating that they are 1500 times stronger than morphine and up to 20 times stronger than fentanyl.

The concern among drug experts and authorities is that most individuals are unaware of the presence and strength of these types of opiates until it’s too late and they succumb to overdose. Efforts to raise awareness and combat the circulation of nitazenes are crucial in order to prevent further loss of life within vulnerable communities.