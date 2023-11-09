Frank Borman: A Legacy of Bravery, Leadership, and Sacrifice

Frank Borman, a renowned astronaut and former CEO of Eastern Air Lines, passed away on November 7 at the age of 95 in Billings, Montana. His death comes just one week after the passing of fellow astronaut Ken Mattingly, both of whom played pivotal roles in the Apollo space missions. Borman, the commander of Apollo 8, made history as part of the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon and return safely to Earth.

Borman’s journey began as a decorated Air Force test pilot who fearlessly faced death-defying situations. His extraordinary bravery was highlighted when he managed to steady a failing F-104 fighter jet, preventing a catastrophic accident. This harrowing incident earned him an award for flight safety.

In addition to his remarkable piloting skills, Borman displayed impeccable leadership during his time at NASA. During the Gemini 7 mission, he and astronaut James Lovell spent two weeks enduring challenging conditions in a tiny spacecraft, proving that humans could survive extended space travel.

Borman’s true legacy, however, lies in his role as commander of Apollo 8. Originally intended to orbit the Earth, NASA changed their plan due to reports of a Soviet mission heading to the moon. Borman, Lovell, and crewmate William Anders were tasked with orbiting the moon, becoming the first humans to venture beyond Earth’s gravitational field. Anders captured the iconic photograph “Earthrise,” showcasing our planet from the lunar horizon.

One of the most significant moments of the Apollo 8 mission was the crew’s Christmas Eve broadcast. Borman coordinated the reading of the first 10 verses of Genesis, with Earth visible through the capsule’s window. He eloquently ended the broadcast with a heartfelt message to the people of Earth.

Despite his achievements, Borman was also known for his strict adherence to protocol. When offered brandy as a Christmas treat on Apollo 8, he refused, prioritizing the mission’s success above all else.

Throughout his life, Mr. Borman faced numerous challenges, both professionally and personally. He retired from NASA administration in 1970, citing family stress as a significant factor. His memoir, “Countdown,” sheds light on the pressure he and his wife faced to maintain a picture-perfect, idealistic family image.

Frank Borman’s legacy will forever serve as an inspiration for aspiring astronauts and leaders alike. His unwavering bravery, incredible leadership, and selfless dedication to the space program will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on human history.

