Francis Ford Coppola’s Fascination with the Roman Empire

Francis Ford Coppola, the renowned director of The Godfather series, has joined the ranks of TikTok users participating in a viral trend. The trend poses the thought-provoking question, “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” Coppola took to Instagram to share his response, revealing his deep fascination with Ancient Rome’s impact on his upcoming film, Megalopolis.

Coppola acknowledged that he frequently contemplates Ancient Rome, as he sees parallels between the Roman Republic and the United States. He believes that the Roman Republic served as an example for his own country and its institutions. Drawing inspiration from this historical period, Coppola aims to convey its influence through his upcoming film project.

The acclaimed director elaborated on his interest in the Roman Republic, emphasizing the struggle between political parties that ultimately led to the Republic’s demise. He highlighted how a few powerful individuals prioritized their own ambitions and fortunes over the interests of the Republic. These individuals relied on armed forces to achieve their goals, dealing a fatal blow to a constitution that was already teetering on the edge of collapse.

In other news, Coppola’s long-anticipated dream project, Megalopolis, has recently finished shooting and is slated for release next year. This film is expected to showcase Coppola’s exploration of themes that have captivated him for years—political struggles, the pursuit of power, and the impact of historical events on contemporary society.

