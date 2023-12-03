France Bans “Whatsapp” and “Signal” on Mobile Devices in Favor of “Olvid” and “Tchap”

In a recent move, the Prime Minister of France has ordered that the government must delete “Whatsapp” and “Signal” from mobile devices December 8th and transition to the certified app “Olvid,” developed France’s cybersecurity watchdog, as well as the secure messaging application “Tchap.” This decision follows a previous directive for officials to remove various social media, gaming, and video streaming applications from work devices due to cybersecurity and privacy concerns.

Although it is unofficially known that Latvian security services and armed forces have long abandoned the use of Whatsapp, Latvia’s cybersecurity watchdog “CERT.LV” clarifies that there is currently no comprehensive ban on the use of “Whatsapp,” “Signal,” or “Telegram” in government institutions. However, mobile devices owned the state must adhere to defined security policies, and centralized control of security requirements is preferred. This means that these devices, especially those used government employees, should not have unnecessary applications that are not essential for their proper functioning and the performance of their duties.

Each institution is tasked with assessing these cybersecurity risks and defining the security policies for their information systems, including requirements for the use of mobile devices, as well as determining if, when, and to what extent exceptions will be allowed, such as for communication personnel whose task is to deliver messages to an audience primarily using the respective communication channel.

IT security expert Kirils Solovjovs acknowledges that the recent activities of Whatsapp have raised many questions and concerns about the collection of customer information, whereas Signal is considered a relatively safer application. “In many places in Western Europe, politicians and other important individuals choose to use applications like Signal instead of Whatsapp. Signal is the de facto standard when it comes to privacy and data protection,” Solovjovs points out.

CERT emphasizes that there is no universal, absolutely secure solution, so it is crucial how quickly the developer responds to identified vulnerabilities and addresses them. The more popular a product becomes, the more attention it draws from information technology security experts, media, and society as a whole.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why did France ban “Whatsapp” and “Signal”?

A: France banned “Whatsapp” and “Signal” due to concerns regarding cybersecurity and privacy.

Q: What alternatives does France recommend?

A: France recommends using the certified app “Olvid” and the secure messaging application “Tchap.”

Q: Are there similar restrictions in Latvia?

A: While Latvian security services and armed forces have already ceased using Whatsapp, there is currently no comprehensive ban on “Whatsapp,” “Signal,” or “Telegram” in Latvian government institutions. However, mobile devices owned the state should adhere to defined security policies.

Q: Which application is considered safer, Whatsapp or Signal?

A: Signal is considered a relatively safer application compared to Whatsapp.

Q: Is there a completely secure solution?

A: There is no universal, absolutely secure solution, but it is important for developers to promptly address identified vulnerabilities.