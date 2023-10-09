Government Action Takes Center Stage in Progress Against Online Harms

The whistleblower who testified about the social harms of Facebook and its products in the US Congress, Frances Haugen, has highlighted that major online platforms invested in safety measures after her disclosures, only to later roll them back. Haugen stated that any real progress in addressing these issues has come from government action. Haugen’s revelations, which provided evidence of promoting misinformation, hate speech, and eating disorder content, led to regulatory changes around the world.

Haugen cited examples where major companies failed to maintain their safety measures. In 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and removed most of the platform’s content moderation, resulting in mass employee departures. Following this, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg followed suit axing thousands of staff, many of whom were working on safety features. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, also terminated 10,000 employees and closed 5,000 open positions.

Haugen emphasized the need for transparency laws and whistleblower protection to hold these platforms accountable. She shared internal Facebook documents with The Wall Street Journal, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the US Congress, leading to a series of complaints and testimonies. Governments around the world, emboldened Haugen’s disclosures, have taken action. The European Union passed the Digital Services Act, including transparency requirements for platforms, and implemented whistleblower protection laws. The Surgeon-General in the US issued a health advisory warning about social media’s impact on teenagers’ mental health, potentially paving the way for legislation or a class action lawsuit.

In Australia, the Online Safety Act 2021 expanded regulatory powers to tackle online harms, and the eSafety commissioner has demanded answers from social media platforms on hate speech reports. Haugen’s disclosures have spurred legislative changes and increased accountability, bringing transparency to the public discourse on online platforms’ responsibilities.

