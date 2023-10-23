French Parliament Passes Legislation to Regulate Social Media Influencers

The French Parliament has unanimously passed a bipartisan bill aimed at regulating social media influencers. This legislation comes in response to concerns about influencers promoting harmful products or trends. The law defines influencers as individuals who are paid to use their popularity to promote goods or services.

The bill introduces several restrictions on influencer promotions. Specifically, it prohibits the promotion of practices such as cosmetic surgery, certain medical devices, products with nicotine, and sports betting. Non-compliance with these restrictions can result in penalties, including up to two years in prison and a fine of €300,000.

In addition to the restrictions on product promotions, the legislation also requires influencers to disclose if their promotional images have been altered. This is to ensure transparency and protect consumers from potentially misleading representations. The bill also mandates regulations for influencers’ agents, holding them accountable for their clients’ compliance with the law.

The primary goal of this legislation is to protect consumers, particularly the younger demographic, from influencer promotions that may be misleading or harmful. By introducing penalties and regulations, the bill aims to create a safer environment on social media platforms. It also aims to extend these regulations to influencers operating outside the European Union, ensuring that they comply with the same standards.

Overall, this legislation represents an important step towards regulating social media influencers and promoting responsible practices in the industry. By holding influencers and their agents accountable, the French Parliament hopes to safeguard consumers and ensure that influencer promotions meet specific standards of transparency and ethics.

Sources:

– French Parliament unanimously passes bill regulating social media influencers