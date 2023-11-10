Fighting Disinformation: France Exposes Russian Online Campaign

France recently revealed that it fell victim to a Russian online destabilization campaign that aimed to create confusion and controversy surrounding spray-painted Stars of David found on Paris streets. The automated social media accounts, controlled Russian bots, whipped up alarm about rising antisemitism in France during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Although the blue stars were quickly erased, French authorities are investigating whether they were antisemitic and organized from outside France.

The appearance of these graffiti sparked a heated debate on social media and raised concerns about the safety of France’s Jewish community, which is the largest in Europe. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in October, over 1,150 antisemitic acts have been recorded in France, almost triple the number of incidents against French Jews in the entirety of 2022, according to the Interior Ministry.

France’s Foreign Ministry pointed a finger at Russia, accusing them of using a network of bots to amplify the controversy surrounding the stars. The bots, affiliated with the Russian network known as Recent Reliable News (RRN), posted thousands of messages on X, a social media platform, contributing to the confusion. Bots are automated accounts that mimic human users and are often used for malicious purposes.

This Russian digital interference against France is seen as part of an opportunistic strategy that aims to exploit international crises and stir up tensions in French and European public discourse. The activity of the RRN network was detected Viginum, a French state digital watchdog established in 2021. Viginum’s primary mission is to detect and analyze foreign efforts to influence online discussions in France.

The RRN network, which has also been involved in disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, appears to have been aware of the graffiti before others on X, raising suspicions about its involvement in the incident. The European Union has already identified RRN as a campaign engaged in digital information manipulation and propaganda.

France’s exposure of this Russian online campaign underscores the ongoing battle against disinformation and the need for vigilance against such digital interference. As online platforms continue to play a crucial role in shaping public opinion, it is vital to address and counter these harmful and manipulative practices.

FAQ

What is the purpose of a destabilization campaign?

A destabilization campaign aims to create confusion, controversy, and tension in a target country spreading false information, sowing discord, and fueling existing divisions.

What are Russian bots?

Russian bots are automated social media accounts that are controlled individuals or entities based in Russia. They mimic human users but are programmed to generate messages or follow users for various purposes, often with malicious intent.

What is Viginum?

Viginum is a French state digital watchdog established to detect and analyze foreign digital efforts to influence online public debate in France. Its primary goal is to identify and counter disinformation campaigns and other forms of online manipulation.