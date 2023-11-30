New Messaging App Restrictions in France Aim to Enhance Government Security

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has implemented a ban on popular messaging apps WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal for government ministers and their teams. This decision comes in response to security vulnerabilities identified in these platforms, as outlined in a leaked memo obtained French news outlet Le Point.

The memo, dated November 22, states that these “digital tools are not devoid of security flaws” and therefore cannot provide adequate assurances regarding the confidentiality of conversations and shared information. To address this concern, Borne has set a deadline of December 8 for government officials to transition to the use of the French app Olvid, which is certified France’s cybersecurity watchdog ANSSI.

French digital minister Jean-Noël Barrot affirmed the government’s commitment to Olvid, stating that his team has been using the app since July 2022 and that the rest of the government will adopt it in December. Olvid is reportedly considered the world’s most secure instant messaging system.

In addition to Olvid, the government-developed secure messaging and collaboration app Tchap, launched in 2019, will still be allowed for official use.

This move follows previous directives issued the government, requiring civil servants to remove various social media platforms, gaming apps, and video-streaming services from their work devices. Platforms such as TikTok, CandyCrush, and Netflix were deemed to pose cybersecurity and privacy risks.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the French government ban WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal?

A: The government identified security vulnerabilities in these messaging apps, leading to concerns about the confidentiality of conversations and shared information.

Q: What is the alternative messaging app recommended the French government?

A: The French app Olvid, certified France’s cybersecurity watchdog ANSSI, has been designated as the alternative messaging app for government officials.

Q: What other secure messaging app is allowed for official government use?

A: Tchap, a government-developed messaging and collaboration app, launched in 2019, will still be permitted for official use.