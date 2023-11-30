French Government Bans Popular Messaging Apps Due to Security Risks

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has taken a bold step to address security concerns within the government banning the use of widely popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. A report French news outlet Le Point brought attention to significant security flaws in these apps, prompting the decision. The order, dated the 22nd of November, highlights the inability of these apps to guarantee the security of conversations and information.

To mitigate risks and ensure secure communication within the government, Prime Minister Borne has mandated the use of Olvid, an app certified the French cybersecurity watchdog ANSSI. By the 8th of December, all government ministers and their teams will be required to switch to Olvid for their messaging needs. This transition aims to provide a higher level of security and safeguard sensitive government discussions and information.

Digital Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has also confirmed that December, the entire government will be utilizing the Olvid app. Barrot’s team is already using the app as of July 2022, further emphasizing the government’s commitment to prioritizing digital security.

In addition to allowing the use of Olvid, the French government has developed its own secure messaging app called Tchap. This app is designed specifically for government use and provides an added layer of security for internal communication.

The decision to ban popular messaging apps and promote the use of certified secure alternatives underscores the French government’s commitment to protecting sensitive data from potential breaches. By implementing these measures, the government aims to ensure that confidential information remains confidential and prevent unauthorized access.

