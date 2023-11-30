French Government Implements Ban on Popular Messaging Apps, Encourages Use of Secure Alternatives

The French government has taken a decisive step towards enhancing the security of internal communications officially forbidding the use of popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. The move comes after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne issued a memo highlighting the security vulnerabilities associated with these platforms. The ban is set to take effect on December 8, and aims to safeguard sensitive governmental information from potential threats.

To replace the prohibited apps, cabinet members are being encouraged to adopt Olvid, a French encrypted messaging app that surpasses its global competitors in terms of privacy and security. Unlike other messaging platforms, Olvid does not require a SIM card or phone number from its users and implements robust encryption for both message content and metadata. Notably, Olvid has received a security certificate from the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).

This decision aligns with other security-focused measures taken various countries. Switzerland, for instance, previously mandated its military to transition away from popular messaging apps and adopt Threema, a domestically-developed encrypted messaging service. The move allowed the Swiss government to assert greater control over the security of its internal communications.

The French government has been proactive in its efforts to enhance security within its ranks. Earlier this year, Minister of Public Services Stanislas Guerini announced the prohibition of so-called “recreational apps” such as TikTok on government phones due to security risks. Similarly, Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, Candy Crush, and dating apps were banned. The National Assembly also advised MPs to limit their usage of TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal due to concerns about data security.

As the French government implements these measures, it is clear that security remains a top priority. By proactively addressing potential vulnerabilities in messaging apps and promoting the use of secure alternatives like Olvid, the government aims to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access or surveillance. These decisive actions reflect the commitment of the French government to stay at the forefront of digital security in an increasingly interconnected world.

