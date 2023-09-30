Streaming Disrupts Entertainment Industry, Changing Actor Pay Structure

The rise of streaming services has completely disrupted the entertainment industry. It has transformed the way people consume media, from DVDs and film rentals to streaming platforms. But this shift has also brought about changes in how actors get paid, with some of the gains they made through labor struggles disappearing.

The Writers Guild of America ended its strike in 2023, but actors represented SAG-AFTRA are still on strike. One of their main issues is the demand for residuals, which are a small percentage of shared earnings from film or television. Actors want to receive 2% of the revenue generated shows they appear in on streaming platforms.

Studios argue that this demand is unrealistic, as it removes any financial risk for actors while allowing them to reap rewards if a show or movie succeeds. However, actors simply want to adapt existing payout models to the changing technology and consumption habits brought about streaming.

The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the impact of streaming on the entertainment industry. With movie theaters closed and people reluctant to go out, studios began releasing movies through streaming services with premium video on demand options. This caused conflicts between actors and studios when it came to revenue sharing.

For instance, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract after the simultaneous release of “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+. Johansson claimed to have lost $50 million in revenue due to the different revenue-sharing deals in place for streaming compared to a theater release.

The actors’ strike is rooted in the structure of their contracts and the potential pitfalls for their livelihoods. Much like the labor battles of Hollywood’s past, actors are fighting for fair treatment and payment. In the early 20th century, actors faced exploitation and lacked bargaining power. It was only later that they were able to negotiate payouts tied to their work on specific films.

Actors currently receive 2% residuals on revenue from traditional television in secondary markets. However, the existing residual model doesn’t consider streaming revenue. As shows and movies produced for streaming platforms are both reruns and original runs, actors want 2% of the streaming revenue to replace this income.

One challenge is the lack of transparency in streaming revenue. Unlike ticket sales or advertising revenue, data on earnings from streaming platforms are not readily available. Streaming services have their own metrics to determine the value of a show or film, making it difficult for actors to negotiate fair residuals.

The 2% demand for residuals is similar to what writers negotiated during their recent strike. The Writers Guild of America secured residuals based on viewership on streaming platforms, with producers agreeing to share data to determine payouts. However, actors have always had higher residuals than writers.

In conclusion, the rise of streaming services has disrupted the entertainment industry and changed the way actors get paid. With the actors’ strike ongoing, the goal is to adapt existing payout models to the streaming era and ensure fair treatment and payment for actors in this new landscape.

