Fran Drescher Embraces Satire in SNL’s Halloween Skit

Fran Drescher, the SAG-AFTRA president, showed her lighthearted side and embraced a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at her Halloween guidance during the actors strike. In an Instagram post, Drescher commended the skit for its timing and support for the strike.

The sketch featured Sarah Sherman portraying Drescher, who sent children home if they were dressed as characters from TV shows or movies affected the strike, suggesting they make “small adjustments” to their costumes to comply with strike guidelines. The skit humorously highlighted the ongoing studio talks, likening it to trick-or-treating and drawing attention to people pretending they are not at home while indulging in Kit Kat bars.

Opinions on the sketch have been mostly positive, with many believing it was in support of the strikers. However, Brad Garrett, an actor and SAG-AFTRA member, expressed dissatisfaction with Drescher’s reaction to the skit. In a separate Instagram post, Garrett criticized her for viewing it as “strike supportive,” claiming it made her look out of touch and highlighting the slow progress of negotiations.

Despite differing opinions on the sketch, sources on both sides indicate that talks between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) continue. Additional negotiations are planned for the coming days to address the industry-wide struggles caused the strike.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Halloween skit on Saturday Night Live about?

The skit parodied Fran Drescher’s Halloween guidance during the actors strike, depicting her sending kids home who dressed as characters from affected TV shows or movies. It humorously compared the ongoing studio talks to trick-or-treating.

What did Fran Drescher say about the skit?

Fran Drescher praised the skit on Instagram, commending its timing and its support for the strike.

What was Brad Garrett’s reaction to the skit?

Brad Garrett, an actor and SAG-AFTRA member, criticized Fran Drescher’s positive view of the skit. He believed it made her look out of touch and questioned her effectiveness as the president during a crucial time in the union’s history.

Are negotiations between the guild and the AMPTP ongoing?

Yes, sources from both sides indicate that talks are continuing, with planned discussions in the coming days to address the challenges faced the industry due to the strike.