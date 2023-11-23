New Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh to be Appointed after Elections, Denies Extension Rumors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of Madhya Pradesh has dismissed recent rumors circulating on social media regarding the extension of the current Chief Secretary, Iqbal Singh Bains. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan confirmed that there is no approval for an extension, and Bains’ tenure will come to an end the end of this month. This clarification follows the widespread circulation of false news, which falsely claimed that Bains had been granted an extension.

With the state of Madhya Pradesh currently in the midst of polling, the government is set to submit a panel of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to the Election Commission. Sources suggest that Veera Rana, Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, is the leading contender among potential candidates. Rana holds the most seniority among the IAS officers in the running. Considering seniority, Rana may be appointed as the interim Chief Secretary of the state, a decision that will be made the Election Commission.

There are also other names generating speculation for the coveted post, including Rajesh Rajora and JN Kansotia. The final appointment of the Chief Secretary will be made the political party that comes to power following the declaration of election results. The appointed Chief Secretary will serve a full term in office.

The false news regarding the extension of Bains’ tenure had gained significant traction on various social media platforms. In response to this misinformation, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan issued a comprehensive statement to address the rumors and unequivocally denied the claims.

