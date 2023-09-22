14-Year-Old Student Arrested for Threatening to Bomb School Over School Pictures

A 14-year-old student from Flagler Palm Coast High School was recently arrested for making a bomb threat after he expressed his desire to retake his school pictures. The student, whose identity has been withheld, took to Instagram to voice his frustration, posting a threat along with a picture of his school photos. Although he eventually deleted the post, a fellow student captured a screenshot and reported it to school authorities. After being alerted, school administrators promptly contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office visited the boy’s home later that evening, where they spoke with both the student and his parents. The 14-year-old admitted to making the threatening post but claimed that he removed it within a few minutes after realizing the severity of his words. He insisted that he never had any intention of carrying out the threat and that he had simply acted impulsively without considering the potential consequences.

As a result of his actions, the student has been charged with written threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. While it is a serious offense, authorities are treating the incident as a lesson for everyone involved. Law enforcement officers, school administrators, and parents are working together to educate students about the significance of making such threats and the potential legal consequences they may face.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of online responsibility and the need for increased awareness regarding the potential harm that can arise from thoughtless actions on social media. By addressing these issues through education and communication, communities can help create safer environments for students, both online and offline.

Sources:

– Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies

– Flagler Palm Coast High School administrators