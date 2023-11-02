New Streaming Service Tubi Focuses on Entertainment Content, No Plans for Live Sports

Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, continues to experience growth in its revenue and user base. According to Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Tubi achieved a 30% revenue growth in the fiscal year 2024 first quarter, driven a significant 65% increase in total view time. With over 70 million monthly active users in September and nearly 4 billion streaming hours in the first half of the year, Tubi has become the most-watched FAST platform in the U.S., accounting for 1.3% of total TV viewing.

One of the key factors contributing to Tubi’s success is its extensive library of more than 60,000 titles and around 300 FAST linear channels. The platform also introduced a new beta mobile feature called Rabbit AI, powered ChatGPT-4, to enhance user navigation and recommendation capabilities.

From an advertisers’ perspective, Tubi offers a unique proposition, particularly for reaching young and diverse populations. A recent study revealed that Tubi had the fastest growth among its streaming peers in these demographic segments. Furthermore, Tubi can deliver net-new audiences not reachable through other top ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services.

While Tubi’s growth is evident, Fox has clarified that the platform does not have plans to include live sports content in the near future. According to Murdoch, the focus for Tubi remains primarily on entertainment, particularly video on-demand. The decision aligns with the belief that premium sports are best suited for traditional cable bundles, allowing for more effective monetization.

As Tubi continues to grow its audience and viewing time, the aim is to capitalize on the immense potential for monetization. Tubi CEO Anjali Sud is actively exploring strategies to further optimize revenue generation in the face of existing softness in the entertainment advertising market.

Overall, Tubi’s success highlights the increasing popularity of ad-supported streaming platforms and their ability to capture diverse audiences. With its dedicated emphasis on entertainment content, Tubi is positioning itself as a dominant player in the streaming landscape, aiming to revolutionize viewers’ engagement with entertainment in the future.

