Majority of Voters Concerned about TikTok’s Ties to China, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted Fox News reveals that a majority of American voters have national security concerns over TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app. While 51% of voters support banning TikTok, 41% are opposed to the idea.

The survey shows that certain demographics are more likely to favor a ban, including very conservative voters (71%), White evangelicals (63%), Republicans (62%), voters aged 65 and over (60%), and White men (55%). On the other hand, Democratic women (40%), very liberals (35%), and voters under 30 (33%) are less supportive of a ban.

The survey also highlights that 55% of voters are either extremely (25%) or very concerned (29%) about TikTok’s ties to China, while 42% are not very (30%) or not at all (11%) worried. Notably, these views have remained largely unchanged since March.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the survey with Democrat Chris Anderson, notes that age is a significant factor in determining one’s stance on banning TikTok. Younger Americans tend to appreciate what TikTok has to offer, while older individuals perceive only the threats associated with the app.

Concerns about TikTok’s ties to China are particularly high among very conservative voters (76%), White evangelicals (68%), Republicans (65%), and voters aged 65 and older (65%). Conversely, very liberals (38%) and voters under the age of 30 (44%) express less concern. Democrats (47% concerned, 50% not concerned) and independents (45% concerned, 50% not concerned) are divided on the issue.

Interestingly, 75% of those concerned about TikTok’s security threat are in favor of banning the app altogether. This suggests a correlation between security concerns and support for a ban.

The survey also sheds light on President Biden’s ratings in relation to China. Only 34% of voters approve of his handling of China, while 61% disapprove. When it comes to national security, his approval rating is slightly better at 43% but still falls short with a 54% disapproval rate.

Overall, the survey highlights the growing concerns among American voters regarding TikTok’s ties to China. These concerns are particularly evident among certain demographic groups and are closely tied to national security fears.