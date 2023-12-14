Fox News Accuses Obama Film of Anti-White Racism

Fox News is once again accusing former President Barack Obama of promoting “anti-white” racism, this time through the film Leave the World Behind. The right-wing network claims that the movie contains a scene where a black character warns her father against trusting white people during a disaster. However, Fox News hosts have admitted to not actually watching the film while expressing their outrage.

Leave the World Behind, produced Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and available on Netflix, has received mixed reviews for its slow pace and ambiguous themes. The scene in question, where a character advises caution when it comes to trusting others in a crisis, has been taken out of context and branded as “anti-white racism” right-wing commentators.

Fox News personalities, including Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany, have criticized Obama’s involvement in the film’s production. McEnany even suggested that the scene represents the ideology of critical race theory and questioned why major newspapers were not reporting on it. However, co-host Molly Line cautioned against rushing to judgment without having seen the entire movie, stressing that it might be about societal dependency on technology rather than race.

Fox News continued its coverage in primetime, with Jesse Watters dedicating a segment to ridiculing Obama’s post-presidential activities and claiming that he is injecting “racial politics” into his productions.

While some critics have found the film underwhelming, it is clear that Fox News is seizing any opportunity to stoke controversy and resentment towards Obama. By sensationalizing a single scene without proper context, the network is perpetuating a narrative of racial division and fear among its viewers.