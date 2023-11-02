Fox News Audio Expands Partnership with Audacy to Include Fox Weather

Fox News Audio has announced an expansion of its partnership with Audacy, a leading multiplatform audio company. The new deal will bring Fox Weather, a free ad-supported streaming service, to Audacy’s platform starting today.

This partnership builds upon Fox News’s existing four-year agreement with Audacy, which already includes the distribution of Fox News Podcasts and Fox News Talk audio streams. By making Fox Weather available on Audacy.com and the Audacy app, subscribers will now have convenient on-the-go access to critical weather news, reporting, and live programs featuring over 120 meteorologists from across the United States.

Audacy has been hosting Fox News Audio since 2019 and recently expanded its previous agreement in April 2022 to introduce rewind capabilities and incorporate streams on AmperWave, a cloud-based distribution platform. William Sanchez, the audio executive director of business development and digital audio operations at Fox News, expressed excitement about the expanded partnership with Audacy, emphasizing the goal of providing an enhanced audio streaming experience for listeners who are regularly tuning in to audio streams.

Fox Weather, which celebrated its second anniversary on October 25, has already gained significant support from various streaming platforms. The service can be found on popular platforms such as Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, Cox, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, and more. Additionally, cable users can access Fox Weather through Fox Television Station Diginets in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

As a 24/7 news service, Fox News Audio has a wide reach, with over 16 million weekly listeners across more than 1,500 affiliated radio stations. It can also be accessed on Channel 115 of SiriusXM satellite radio. The Fox News Audio brand includes Fox News Radio, Fox News Headlines 24/7, and Fox News Podcasts, which feature a diverse range of on-demand original shows. These offerings provide not just breaking news coverage, but also hourly newscasts, business updates, and nationally syndicated weekday talk shows like The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, and The Guy Benson Show.

FAQ

How can I access Fox Weather through Audacy?

To access Fox Weather through Audacy, you can visit Audacy.com or download the Audacy app on your mobile device. Subscribers will be able to enjoy free ad-supported streaming of critical weather news, reporting, and live programs featuring an extensive network of meteorologists.

What other streaming platforms support Fox Weather?

In addition to Audacy, Fox Weather is supported various streaming platforms such as Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, Cox, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex, and Astoud Broadband. Cable users can also find Fox Weather through Fox Television Station Diginets in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

What other content does Fox News Audio offer?

Fox News Audio provides a 24/7 news service with a wide range of content. In addition to Fox Weather, the brand includes Fox News Radio, Fox News Headlines 24/7, and Fox News Podcasts. With over 40 on-demand original shows, listeners can access a diverse selection of content, including news analysis, interviews, and popular talk shows like The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, and The Guy Benson Show.