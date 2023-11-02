FOX News Audio Expands Partnership to Include FOX Weather Streaming Service

FOX News Audio has announced an expansion of its partnership with Audacy to include FOX Weather, a free ad-supported streaming service. This collaboration builds upon FOX News’s existing four-year agreement with Audacy, which already distributes FOX News Podcasts and FOX News Talk audio streams. As of today, FOX Weather is available on Audacy.com and the Audacy app, allowing subscribers to access critical weather news, reporting, and live programs from more than 120 meteorologists nationwide, wherever they go.

Since 2019, Audacy has been hosting FOX News Audio and expanded its agreement earlier this year to provide rewind capabilities and include streams on AmperWave, a cloud-based distribution platform. This move was aimed at enhancing the audio streaming experience for listeners who depend on audio streams frequently. William Sanchez, the audio executive director of business development and digital audio operations at FOX News, expressed great satisfaction at the opportunity to offer an improved audio streaming experience to the audience.

With the inclusion of Audacy as a streaming platform, FOX Weather joins an impressive list of supported providers. Subscribers can now enjoy FOX Weather on platforms such as Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, Cox, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex, and Astoud Broadband. Additionally, cable users can find FOX Weather through FOX Television Station Diginets in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

FOX News Audio is a 24/7 news service that reaches an extensive audience of over 16 million listeners per week across more than 1,500 affiliated radio stations. It’s also available on Channel 115 on SiriusXM satellite radio. The FOX News Audio brand encompasses various offerings, including FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, and FOX News Podcasts. With over 40 on-demand original shows, including popular ones like The FOX News Rundown, the network covers hourly newscasts, business updates, breaking news, and hosts three nationally syndicated weekday talk shows: The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, and The Guy Benson Show.

