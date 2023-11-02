Tubi Stays on the Sidelines: Exploring the Future of Free Streaming Services

While many streaming services are rushing to acquire live sports content to attract audiences, Tubi, a free, ad-supported platform, is taking a different approach. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch recently stated that he does not foresee Tubi featuring significant live sports in the near or long-term future. Instead, Tubi will continue to focus on its unique model, which has already attracted an impressive 70 million monthly active users as of September.

Unlike its competitors, Tubi offers a diverse range of free content, including live channels and on-demand videos. According to Nielsen, Tubi boasts a larger viewership than other renowned streaming platforms such as Max, Peacock, and Paramount+. This success can be attributed to Tubi’s ability to capture a wide audience while providing a cost-free experience.

While other media companies are shifting their premium content to direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, Fox remains committed to the traditional cable model. Murdoch emphasized that moving premium content away from their cable distribution partner would not be a wise decision, both for Fox and their partner. He firmly believes that Tubi holds the key to the future of audience engagement with Fox’s entertainment content.

In the fiscal first quarter, Fox reported solid financial figures, with a net income of $407 million and a revenue increase to $3.21 billion. Despite a decrease in profit compared to the previous year, Fox remains optimistic about the trajectory of Tubi and its potential for continued growth in the streaming market.

FAQ

1. How does Tubi differ from other streaming services?

Tubi sets itself apart offering a free, ad-supported streaming experience, combining live channels and on-demand content. This unique model has attracted a significant user base.

2. Why doesn’t Tubi focus on live sports like its competitors?

Tubi’s free service reduces the incentive to acquire costly live sports content. Instead, the platform aims to provide a diverse range of entertainment options while maintaining its ad-supported model.

3. Will Tubi transition to a direct-to-consumer streaming platform?

No, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch has expressed that Tubi will remain within the traditional cable model. The company sees Tubi as the future of audience engagement, which complements their existing distribution partnerships.

Note: Original article source not provided.