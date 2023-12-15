Calgary Youth Arrested in Connection with Terrorism-Related Posts on Social Media

Summary

A 16-year-old boy from Calgary has been arrested in relation to a national security investigation into terrorism-related posts on social media platforms such as TikTok. This arrest marks the fourth individual from Calgary to be arrested as part of the ongoing investigation led the RCMP. The identities of the individuals cannot be disclosed due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The boy is set to appear in court on January 5th. This news comes amidst a court hearing for another teenager who was arrested in June and is now subject to a 12-month peace bond application with restrictions on social media usage and participation in an intervention plan. The recent arrest highlights the seriousness of the investigation and the efforts being made to address ideological extremism among young individuals within the country.

Youth Arrested to Appear in Court

Focus on Ideological Extremism

During a court hearing to finalize a 12-month peace bond application for a different arrest made in June, details emerged about the social media activity of a 17-year-old boy. The court took note of videos on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, including one where the teen participated in an LGBTQ protest and made disturbing remarks, and another where he depicted blowing up a synagogue. As a result, the 17-year-old has been prohibited from using social media and will be required to engage in an intervention plan targeting ideological extremism.

Efforts to Address Extremism

Justice John Shaw, who presided over the peace bond application hearing, expressed concern and warned the teenager that a review might be necessary sooner rather than later. A risk assessment report on the 17-year-old concluded that he posed a moderate risk to the Canadian public and a high risk of joining an extremist group. These recent arrests highlight the continued efforts being made to address ideological extremism and prevent any potential harm to society.

Conclusion

With the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Calgary, the ongoing national security investigation into terrorism-related posts on social media continues to unfold. The arrests made thus far underscore the seriousness with which authorities are vigilant in addressing ideological extremism among young individuals. The court hearings and peace bond applications demonstrate the commitment to intervening early to prevent potential acts of terrorism. Efforts to address extremism and protect the Canadian public remain a top priority.