BJP Video Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra Political Circles

A recent video posted the BJP on social media featuring Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has caused quite a stir in the political and bureaucratic circles of Maharashtra. The video, which was swiftly deleted the party’s leadership, showed Fadnavis expressing his intention to return to power and build a new Maharashtra.

The controversial post was taken down due to concerns raised the party’s leadership over its potential to create instability within the Mahayuti government. The three-party coalition government has already been facing challenges due to internal disputes among its allies. The video’s release during ongoing hearings for a petition filed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and certain members of the Shiv Sena only added fuel to the fire.

While defending the content of the video, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye clarified that it was originally part of the Mahajanadesh Yatra and had been circulated on numerous occasions in the past. According to Upadhye, the video aims to inspire and energize the younger generation within the party.

In the midst of this controversy, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut made a bold statement, suggesting that recent raids conducted authorities were strategically targeting those individuals who could potentially pose a threat to the BJP in upcoming elections. Raut’s comments emphasize the highly charged political environment in Maharashtra and the intense competition between parties as they gear up for the next electoral battle.

