Celebrities and Their Eccentric Side Hustles

Celebrities, with their fame and fortune, have been known to venture into some rather strange and unexpected business ventures. When money is plentiful, it seems that everything becomes a potential opportunity. From ping pong clubs to popcorn shops, these Hollywood stars have certainly embraced their eccentric side hustles.

One such example is Susan Sarandon, who became enamored with ping pong after attending a ping pong party in New York City. This led her to open SPiN, a successful chain of ping pong clubs around the world. Despite her own admission of not being a competitive person, Sarandon’s love for the game spurred her to create a unique and thriving business.

Scarlett Johansson also took an unconventional approach to entrepreneurship opening a gourmet popcorn shop in Paris. Despite the shop’s success, Johansson eventually had to abandon the venture due to lack of interest from the locals. The shop, called Yummy Pop, faced challenges in a city where popcorn is not a popular snack choice.

Meanwhile, Akon, the renowned rapper, made headlines when he purchased a diamond mine in South Africa. In a questionable move, Akon downplayed the controversy surrounding blood diamonds, even denying their existence. This business venture certainly raised eyebrows and sparked debate within the industry.

Lastly, Katy Perry found herself in a legal battle over real estate. She sought to purchase an L.A. convent owned a group of nuns, despite their wishes to sell it to someone else. Perry’s persistence in acquiring the property led to a contentious court battle, with one nun even passing away during the proceedings. Perry’s real estate dealings continued to make headlines when she refused to back out of a deal with an elderly veteran who had dementia.

These celebrity side hustles not only reflect their individual quirks but also highlight the allure and risk of venturing into unconventional business ventures. While some have found success, others faced challenges due to market demand or ethical debates. Ultimately, celebrities remind us that when it comes to business, anything is possible, even the unexpected.

