TikTok Influencers Provide Wedding Style Tips for Men

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, influencers are taking advantage of the platform to provide style advice for men. Specifically, many influencers are creating videos focused on wedding style to cater to the increase in weddings and wedding-related events this year. Influencers such as Trey Bryant, Parker York Smith, Nick Urteaga, and Adam Gonon have gained hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of followers answering questions and offering advice on styling colorful suits and dressing for specific dress codes.

For Trey Bryant, a former employee of men’s fashion brands, brotherhood is a significant motivation behind his content creation. He aims to provide men with style information and serve as a big brother or friend online who can offer guidance. He often receives questions about color choices for weddings, and his viral video styling a green suit has opened up people’s minds to the possibilities beyond the classic navy or gray choices.

Parker York Smith has also become a go-to influencer for wedding style content on TikTok. He regularly receives questions about color choices, dress codes, and weather-appropriate attire. He focuses on presenting ideas and suggestions based on his own wardrobe and encourages viewers to explore different options.

Nick Urteaga, a content creator with a background in videography and photography, shifted his focus to fashion content creation in 2020. He noticed the lack of plus-size fashion content for men and decided to fill the gap. Urteaga’s wedding style videos not only address color and weather considerations but also educate viewers on the various dress codes and how to dress within those rules. He particularly emphasizes the versatility and comfort of linen suits for summer weddings.

Overall, these influencers have become trusted sources for men seeking wedding style advice on TikTok. Their videos provide inspiration and guidance, allowing men to feel confident in exploring different color choices and dressing appropriately for various wedding scenarios.

