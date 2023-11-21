Police Investigating Robbery at Mississauga Retail Store

Police in Mississauga are currently searching for four suspects following a robbery at a local retail store. The incident occurred on November 17th at approximately 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Lakeshore Rd. and Hurontario St. Multiple items were stolen during the break-in.

Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported during the incident, and at this time, no arrests have been made. Peel Regional Police are actively investigating the case and are seeking any information that may lead to the identification and capture of the suspects.

In addition to police involvement, a video has been circulating on social media that allegedly captures the robbery in progress. The footage shows four individuals wearing masks entering the store. Initially, an employee attempts to block their entry but ultimately retreats outside. One of the suspects uses an axe to break a window, enabling their escape. The video also shows one of the robbers briefly returning to collect more clothing from the ground.

Authorities are working to determine the connection between the video and the actual robbery. While it remains unclear at this time, the police are carefully examining both pieces of evidence to ascertain any potential links.

If you have any information about the incident or the identities of the suspects, please contact the Peel Regional Police or submit an anonymous tip through their official channels.

FAQs

Q: When did the robbery take place?

A: The robbery occurred on November 17th around 5 p.m.

Q: Were there any injuries during the incident?

A: No physical injuries were reported anyone involved.

Q: Have any arrests been made?

A: No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery at this time.

Q: Is there a video of the robbery?

A: Yes, a video circulating on social media allegedly depicts the robbery taking place.

Q: What are the police doing to investigate?

A: Peel Regional Police are actively investigating the incident and analyzing the video to determine any potential connections.