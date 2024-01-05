Kanye West Sparks Discontent Among Four Seasons Hotel Staff

In a recent turn of events, renowned rapper and producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has once again found himself at odds with a group of people. This time, it is the staff of the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club resort in Miami, Florida who have joined the ever-growing list of Kanye West’s ‘enemies’.

According to reports from Page Six, West had been residing in the hotel’s suite, where he even set up a personal recording studio. However, the hotel staff has reached a breaking point with Ye’s behavior, mainly due to the resort’s location outside of Miami’s lively and party-centric area.

Security personnel have expressed their frustration with West’s late-night guests and unsanctioned parties and events that he frequently organizes without seeking the hotel’s permission. Most recently, West held a listening party during the Art Basel festival, which saw him sporting a black hoodie that some found reminiscent of Ku Klux Klan attire. This choice in apparel further fueled the controversy surrounding Ye, as he has been associated with the alt-right movement in recent years.

Page Six confirms that West has already left town and checked out of the hotel, but upon his return, he is not expected to receive a warm welcome from the Four Seasons staff. It remains to be seen how this latest clash will impact the rapper’s future visits to the renowned establishment.