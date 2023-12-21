Four Port Huron Businesses Face Consequences for Selling Alcohol to Minors

Four businesses in Port Huron have recently been cited for selling alcohol to minors during a compliance check conducted the Port Huron Police Department. As part of the operation, underage decoys were sent into 17 bars and restaurants in the area, aimed at determining if staff members would unlawfully provide them with alcohol.

Out of the 17 establishments visited, 13 were found to be in compliance, refusing to sell alcohol to the underage decoys. However, The Raven, located at 932 Military St., Port Huron Lanes at 1718 Hancock St., Freighters at 800 Harker St., and Wings at 330 Quay St. were found to have sold alcoholic beverages to minors.

In Michigan, businesses that hold a license to sell alcohol are legally obligated to verify that the buyer is at least 21 years old before making a sale. Any individual employees found to be in violation of this law may face civil infractions and fines. Furthermore, businesses themselves risk having their liquor licenses revoked if caught violating the age restriction.

The repercussions of selling alcohol to minors can be severe, not just for the businesses involved, but also for the individuals responsible. Selling alcohol to underage individuals can contribute to the growth of substance abuse among young people, leading to potential long-term negative consequences.

It is crucial for businesses to uphold the law and prioritize responsible alcohol sales. Compliance checks like the one conducted the Port Huron Police Department serve as a reminder for establishments to ensure they are taking the necessary precautions to prevent underage individuals from accessing alcohol.

For any further information or inquiries regarding this matter, please reach out to Johnathan Hogan at [email protected].