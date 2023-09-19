The Life and Career of David Beckham Coming to Netflix in BECKHAM Docuseries

BECKHAM, an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary, is set to chronicle the life and career of renowned footballer David Beckham. Produced Highly Flammable and directed Academy Award-winning Fisher Stevens, with Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek, this four-part docuseries offers a comprehensive look into the fascinating journey of Beckham.

The much-anticipated release of BECKHAM is scheduled for October 4th, 2023, when all four parts will be available for streaming on Netflix.

The official synopsis provided Netflix describes BECKHAM as an inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. It delves into the lesser-known aspects of David Beckham’s life, from his humble origins in east London to his relentless drive for success. The documentary explores the challenges of balancing ambition, love, and family – a personal journey that has made Beckham one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time.

BECKHAM features candid interviews with an array of individuals who have played significant roles in Beckham’s life, both on and off the field. The documentary includes contributions from Victoria Beckham, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C, Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luis Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazário, Fabio Capello, and Beckham’s parents, Sandra and Ted.

Each episode of BECKHAM will have a runtime of 60 minutes, providing an in-depth exploration of the various chapters of Beckham’s life and career.

As fans eagerly await the release of BECKHAM on Netflix, the docuseries promises to offer an intimate and definitive portrayal of the football icon, revealing the person behind the fame.

