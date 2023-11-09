Formula 1 Drivers Join Forces with Golf Pros for Exciting Event

A group of talented Formula 1 drivers are set to showcase their golfing prowess in a thrilling event that will serve as a prelude to the upcoming grand prix weekend. Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Lando Norris will team up with professional golfers and go head-to-head at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The event, organized Netflix, will commence on Tuesday, November 14, at 11pm UK time (3pm PT). The four pairings have been officially announced, promising an exhilarating clash of skills and competitive spirit.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver, will be teaming up with the renowned American golfer Rickie Fowler. Fowler, with an impressive track record of 10 professional wins and a highest world ranking of fourth in 2016, brings immense experience and talent to the table.

Carlos Sainz will join forces with former world number one, Justin Thomas. Thomas, who spent five weeks at the pinnacle of the rankings in 2018, is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers on the circuit.

Pierre Gasly, fresh off an impressive performance at Interlagos, will partner with Collin Morikawa. Morikawa, currently ranked 12th in the world, is known for his skillful play and has made a mark in the golfing community.

The final pairing will see Alex Albon join forces with Max Homa, who holds eighth place in the world rankings and possesses eight professional wins to his name. Albon and Homa’s collaboration promises an exciting exchange of skills and strategies.

This unique event marks Netflix’s first live golfing experience, providing fans with an opportunity to witness the synergy between motorsport and golf. The picturesque Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas will serve as the backdrop for this captivating showdown.

FAQ:

Q: When will the event take place?

A: The event is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, November 14, at 11pm UK time (3pm PT).

Q: Who are the confirmed pairings for the event?

A: The confirmed pairings include Lando Norris with Rickie Fowler, Carlos Sainz with Justin Thomas, Pierre Gasly with Collin Morikawa, and Alex Albon with Max Homa.

Q: Where will the event be held?

A: The event will take place at the renowned Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Q: What is unique about this event?

A: This event combines the talents of Formula 1 drivers and professional golfers, creating a captivating fusion of two different sports. It also marks Netflix’s first live golfing experience.