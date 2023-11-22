New Study Shows Parents Increasingly Turn to Social Media for Parenting Advice

A recent national poll conducted the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital reveals that social media has become the go-to platform for parents seeking advice on parenting challenges. The survey, which included responses from 614 parents with children aged 0-4, shows that four in five parents rely on social media to discuss common parenting issues such as potty training, sleep, and tantrums.

The study found that nearly half of the parents rated social media as highly useful for discovering new ideas and strategies to try. The convenience and speed of online communities make them attractive alternatives to seeking advice from healthcare professionals. However, Sarah Clark, the co-director of the Mott Poll, warns parents to exercise caution. She emphasizes that every family’s experience is unique, and not all the information found online may be accurate or suitable for their child.

The topics most commonly discussed on social media include toilet training, children’s sleep patterns, nutrition and breastfeeding, discipline techniques, behavioral problems, vaccination, daycare and preschool choices, and fostering healthy relationships with peers.

While three-fifths of parents turn to social media to gather different ideas, one in four parents find it convenient or prefer to do things differently than their own parents. Some parents use social media due to the lack of support from family and friends nearby, limited opportunities to consult healthcare providers, or feelings of embarrassment asking for advice in person.

The study also uncovered concerns surrounding “sharenting” – the act of sharing excessive personal information about children on social media. Many parents worry about others finding out their family’s private information or sharing pictures without their child’s consent. Parents are also concerned about oversharing, with nearly 80% of respondents feeling that some parents brag excessively on social media.

To address these concerns, Sarah Clark advises parents to consider if sharing certain information is in the best interest of their child. She stresses the importance of obtaining consent from other parents before sharing photos of their children. Additionally, she encourages parents to use privacy settings, restrict their audience, and be mindful of the potential risks associated with oversharing, such as providing information about a vacant home while on vacation.

As social media continues to play a significant role in parenting practices, the study also highlights the challenge of distinguishing accurate information from falsehoods. Two in five parents admit to finding it difficult to differentiate between reliable and unreliable advice on social media. Clark reminds parents to verify the credibility of sources and consult reputable resources before implementing new strategies with their children.

Overall, the study shows that while social media provides a valuable platform for parents to connect and seek advice, it is essential for parents to exercise caution, critically evaluate information, and prioritize the privacy and well-being of their children.

FAQs

1. Can social media be a reliable source of parenting advice?

While social media can offer valuable insights and ideas, it is crucial to verify the credibility of information found online. Parents should consult reputable sources and healthcare professionals to ensure accurate advice.

2. Why do parents turn to social media for parenting advice?

Parents often seek advice on social media due to its convenience and the ability to exchange ideas with a wider community. Online platforms allow for immediate responses and a variety of perspectives.

3. What are the most common topics discussed on social media?

The study identified potty training, children’s sleep patterns, nutrition and breastfeeding, discipline techniques, behavioral problems, vaccination, daycare and preschool choices, and fostering healthy relationships with peers as the most commonly discussed topics on social media.

4. What is “sharenting”?

“Sharenting” refers to the act of parents sharing excessive personal information or photos of their children on social media. This can raise concerns about privacy, consent, and potential risks for the child involved.

5. How can parents ensure the privacy and well-being of their children on social media?

Parents should use privacy settings, restrict their audience, and carefully consider what information they share about their children. Seeking consent from other parents before sharing photos is also important to respect the privacy of other children involved.